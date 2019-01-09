FCA is having a Festival? Wait, what?

The Fairbanks Alternative Improvisational Music Festival

Thursday, February 21 – Venues throughout Fairbanks , 7:00, 8:00 and 9:00PM

Friday, February 22 – Locations throughout Pioneer Park 7:00PM

Saturday, February 23, Davis Concert Hall at 7:30PM

Sunday, February 24 at Unitarians Fellowship Hall at 3:00PM

This is how it starts:

To a great extent, Hering’s size dictates what we do. For 10 years we’ve contemplated doing more in smaller venues… we’ve often experimented, but rarely more than once/season and rarely exclusive of a larger performance.

Why not present in more intimate spaces? Smaller venues create a more visceral experience. Chamber music in chamber settings. It’s more dynamic, more exciting. Why not program a series? Then it hit us: Why not do it all at once?

Next?

Program the cerebral, passionate, exquisite, profound Sirius Quartet. Virtuoso artists combining progressive classical music with components of jazz and improvisation.

Make improv the focus of their residency.

Then get Seven)Suns who share violinist Fung Chern Hwei with Sirius and who’s work focuses on blending metal and classical and Tracy Silverman and Roy “Futureman” Wooten ( Futureman/Silverman ). A founding member of Turtle Island, Tracy frequently performs with Sirius and of course Roy “Futureman” Wooten is a founding member of the Flecktones. These guys are no strangers to improv in a classical context or each other.

What they bring to live performance, to improvising with each other, will be electrifying!

What?

Create a round robin of performances in intimate spaces. Sharing intensive community outreach and education for 4 days of dazzling workshops and performances culminating in one fabulous, combined festival performance.

When?

February. Why? Because in a community survey you told us that outreach to students was a priority for you and that’s the best time to work with the youth orchestra, timed to support MIOS (Music In Our Schools).

But also when the light is returning to Fairbanks and our brains start to move again after months of dullness in the dark. This is brain food!

Welcome back the light. Let’s get those brains moving again.

Callisthenics. for your brain. Fun. (because you have to get your brain ready for summer when it’s light all the time and your neurons are firing, firing, firing…)

Classical. Improv.

What will they think of next?

