Photo of the day January 10

“Rock Ptarmigan” A hardy grouse of barren ground in the high Arctic, well adapted to harsh surroundings. Well camouflaged by white winter plumage and mottled brown summer plumage; male molts later in spring than female, so early in the breeding season he remains conspicuously white while she becomes almost invisible against the tundra. Excerpt from the Audubon Field Guide

Photo Courtesy Dwight Phillips