Seward Highway Northbound Lanes Closed at Tudor Road overpass

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska)—During Friday’s repairs, Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) bridge repair crews noted further damage to the girder that was struck by the dump truck in the Jan. 3 crash. The damaged beam has the potential to fall and must be removed to protect the safety of the highway users below.

DOT&PF using is an emergency contract to bring a contractor on board. Removal of the girder will begin as soon as the crew and equipment can mobilize to the site.

Traffic on Tudor is currently shifted away from the damaged girder and remains open to two through-lanes. Tudor Road users are being cautioned to be alert to the new configuration and reduce speeds when traveling in the area.

Updates will be posted at: http://dot.alaska.gov/bridgestrikejan3/

More information will be shared as it becomes available.