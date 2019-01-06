January 6 – 10
6 – Scarlet Rosier
6 – Wyatt Mason
6 – Morgan St. Peter
6 – Brandon Ray
7 – Kevin Cummings – Happy Birthday Kevin! Love Mom and Dad!
7 – Kevin Cummings – Wishing you the happiest of birthdays!! Love, Aunt Donna and Uncle Ken
7 – David McCombs
7 – Aspen Clark
7 – J.D. Lyons
7 – Brendan Hudgin
7 – Eileen Pospisil
7 – Meghan Orona
7 – Happy Birthday Carol, love Joe
8 – Justice Harris
9 – Reese Addison
9 – Granny D.
9 – Colton Rosser St. Peter
10 – Nancy Johnson
10 – Bill Lawrence
10 – Willy Blais
Leave a Reply