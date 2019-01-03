Seward Highway, Tudor Overpass Inspected; Repair Work is Required.

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The damaged Tudor Road overpass, over the new Seward Highway, was inspected this morning. Bridge inspectors determined that the bridge remains structurally sound, however, one bridge girder is damaged and needs to be replaced. Because of this damage, the current traffic patterns will change.

This evening, crews will work to reconfigure the eastbound lanes on the Tudor overpass to create two through-lanes, closing the right-hand lane. The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) asks the public to be alert to ongoing lane closures while this work is completed. The new traffic configuration will close northbound access from Tudor to the Seward Highway.

Recognizing that this closure impacts an important and heavily used road, DOT&PF is working to expedite repairs. If a bridge girder can be manufactured locally, the repairs will happen more quickly. If a girder has to be manufactured out of state, the repair work will take substantially longer.

Crews will be removing the damaged debris hanging from the bottom of the bridge. There will be lane closures while this work is taking place. It is estimated that the lane closures will remain in place through the weekend. Crews anticipate opening all northbound lanes on the Seward Highway early next week.

The Seward Highway, Tudor Road overpass is a two span bridge, 176 feet in length. It was built in 1976 and has a vertical clearance of 16 feet.

The overpass was damaged at approximately 1 a.m., when an empty dump truck traveling with the truck bed up struck the bridge.

More information will be shared as it becomes available. Updates will be posted at: http://dot.alaska.gov/bridgestrikejan3/