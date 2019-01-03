2019 Statewide Sport Fish Stocking Plan Open for Public Comment

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), Division of Sport Fish (Division), is accepting public comment from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30, 2019, on its 2019 Statewide Stocking Plan for Sport Fisheries.

The Division, with assistance from private non-profit hatchery operators, plans to release approximately seven million fish annually into the waters of Alaska over the next five years to benefit anglers. The plan outlines the locations, numbers, and size or life stage for each species of fish that are planned for stocking.

“Receiving public input is extremely important to the Division as we finalize the Statewide Stocking Plan for 2019,” said Statewide Stocking Coordinator Andrew Garry. “The Division commits a significant portion of their annual budget towards stocking fish throughout the state, and hearing from anglers is a critical piece of the fisheries management process.”

Only fish reared from the Division’s hatchery facilities and from private non-profit hatcheries that work in cooperation with ADF&G to improve sport fisheries are included in this plan.

The Statewide Stocking Plan is available for review on the Division’s webpage. Hard copies are also available for review at local ADF&G offices.

Please submit public comments to Andrew Garry by email andrew.garry@alaska.gov or by mail:

William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery

c/o Andrew Garry

941 North Reeve Boulevard

Anchorage, Alaska, 99501

The public comment deadline is Wednesday, January 30, 2019.