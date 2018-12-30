FCA Presents Across the Great Divide: Dustbowl Revival and Hot Club of Cowtown

Friday, January 18 at 7:30pm

Davis Concert Hall – UAF Campus

Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown’s star has continued to rise as its reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become the band’s global brand. Lauded for its “down-home melodies and exuberant improvisation” (The Times, London), the Hot Club has always woven a combination of seemingly disparate styles together to its own magical effect, setting up camp “at that crossroads where country meets jazz and chases the blues away” (The Independent), remaining “conscious always that above all else, the music is for dancing and an old-fashioned good time” (New York Times). The band’s musical alchemy has been described as “another breathless journey in the Texas tardis” (The Times, London), while American Songwriter observed that “the excellent three players of this band could be doing anything but have chosen to honor the greats of jazz and swing with their sound.”

Fairbanks audiences will remember this group who opened our season in 2013 and from several appearances over the years including Mountain Stage.

The Belfast Telegraph calls the Hot Club of Cowtown “a pretty much perfect country trio at the very top of their game,” and the New York Times, in a live review the trio as armed with “an arsenal full of technique and joy.”

They will be joined by The Dustbowl Revival, new to Fairbanks.

Over the past few years, The Dustbowl Revival has been making a name for itself with a vibrant mix of vintage Americana sounds. Critics have proclaimed that this eclectic eight-piece “would have sounded utterly at home within the hallowed confines of Preservation Hall in New Orleans’ French Quarter” (Los Angeles Times) and their “upbeat, old-school, All-American sonic safaris exemplify everything shows should be: hot, spontaneous, engaging and, best of all, a pleasure to hear” (L.A. Weekly). Rob Sheffield, in Rolling Stone, hailed them as a great band “whose Americana swing was so fun I went back to see them again the next day.” Their new eponymous album, however, finds the Los Angeles-based ensemble evolving and refining its music. Their always-joyous sound now reveals a more soulful, funky side that exudes deeper emotions and taps a more modern vibe.

Either one of these groups would make an amazing show on their own. Together they’ll present a glorious evening when they perform separately and together in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Band.

Join us for Across the Great Divide as two of today’s defining American roots groups join in an evening of their own songs and a special tribute to “Music from Big Pink” and “The Band.”

Octet + Trio + music of the Band = One Big Not-To-Be-Missed Show!

