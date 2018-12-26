New Years at The Lodge at Black Rapids!!

The Lodge at Black Rapids

Milepost 227.4

Richardson Highway

P.O.Box 81871

Fairbanks AK 99708

www.lodgeatblackrapids.com

thelodgeatblackrapids@gmail.com

(907)388-8391

Make your plans now to come and celebrate the coming of the New Year with us at The Lodge at Black Rapids! Just a 3 hour drive and you will be relaxing in a cozy room, delightful dining, unwinding in our new timber framed sauna, live music and (weather permitting!) enjoy our fireworks while staying toasty warm by the fire pit! Our New Years Eve Celebration Dinner includes 5 course meal, champagne toast, and live music. Whether you come for an evening, an overnight, or to spend the weekend relaxing in one of the prettiest spots in the interior, we will be happy to help you create memories to start your New Year!

• Delicious 5 course dinner for two with champagne toast and live music $60.00 per person

• Two night package, 12/30 – 12/31, two dinners, two breakfasts, champagne toast, live music $652.00

• One night package, 12/31, dinner for two, breakfast for two, live music, champagne toast $344.00

Call now for reservations, seating and rooms are limited, we strive to keep your experience intimate and cozy!

(907) 388-8391 and visit our website at www. lodgeatblackrapids.com for more information and photos of our little slice of pure Alaska!