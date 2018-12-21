Holiday Closures

Acacia Floral 25, 26, 27

Open till 3pm on 24

Resume hours on the 28th

Aces Automotive 25

Closing early on 24

Alaskan Steakhouse 24 & 25

Calico Cow – 24 thru Jan 8

Closing at noon on 24

Busy Bee Office 25 – 29

City Hall 24 & 25

Crowley Fuels 22, 23, 24, 25

Delta Building Supply 25

24 – 10am – 3pm

Delta Career Advancement Center 21 – 31

Delta Community Library 24 & 25

Delta Legislative Office 25

Early closure 24

Department of Motor Vehicles 21 – 26

Granite View 25, 26, 27

Special hours Dec 23 ~ 10am – 4pm

Delta Petro Wash

Christmas Eve closing at 8pm

Christmas Day opening at 8pm

Higher Grounds 25

Jitter Junction 25

Closing at noon on 24

Landfill 25

Mt. McKinley Bank 25

Smiling Moose 25 & 26

24 – Open til 2pm

Wells Fargo 25

Closing at noon on 24