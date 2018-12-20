TSA Holiday Travel Tips



Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the screening process and ease your travel experience at the airport. Know what you can pack in your carry-on and checked baggage before arriving at the airport. Even if an item is generally permitted, it may be subject to additional screening or not allowed through the checkpoint if it triggers an alarm during the screening process.

Familiarize yourself with TSA procedures – visit TSA’s travel tips website and use the “What Can I Bring?” website to confirm what items are allowed in carry-on and checked luggage.

In your carry-on bag – Pack liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces (100 ml) to ensure compliance with the 3-1-1 liquids rule. All liquids must fit in a one-quart clear bag. Passengers who violate this rule will also cause delays at the security checkpoint for them-selves and everyone behind them. This rule does not apply to checked baggage.

At the Security Checkpoint – Remove all electronics larger than a cell phone and the 3-1-1 compliant liquids bag from carry-on baggage.

Gifts – Wrapped gifts are permitted in checked or carry-on baggage. However, if a wrapped gift alarms the security screening equipment, appears to have been tampered with, or poses other security concerns, it may need to be unwrapped for additional screening. Consider using a gift bag instead of traditional wrap-ping paper to simplify the screening process for gifts.

Before you Leave for the Airport

Check Flight Statuses – Before you leave for the airport, check flight statuses or sign up for flight alerts.

Arrive Early – It is recommended that passengers arrive at the airport two hours prior to their scheduled departure.

Linda Bustamante

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities