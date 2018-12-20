REAL ID and Air Travel



Beginning October 1, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security requires your driver license or identification card be REAL ID compliant if you wish to use it as identification to board a domestic flight or enter military bases and most federal facilities.

To prepare customers, the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has created an interactive checklist to provide you with the documents you will need to apply for a Alaska REAL ID driver license or ID card.

The REAL ID Act, which Congress passed in 2005, requires states to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and other forms of identification.

TSA has been posting signs at airports notifying the flying public of REAL ID airport enforcement at security check points. Adult passengers 18 and over must show valid identification at the airport checkpoint in order to travel. Acceptable forms of ID other than REAL ID include the following:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST

US military ID (active duty or retired military and their dependents, and DoD civilians)

Important Dates

JANUARY 2, 2019 – REAL IDs available through Alaska DMV

OCTOBER 1, 2020 – REAL IDS become required

Linda Bustamante

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities