Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, January 10, 2019
Proposed AGENDA
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office
Mission Statement:
The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible
and productive member of society.
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman,, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Rebecca Wilburn
Eileen Williams
Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Correspondence to/from Board
E. Discussion Items
1. Crisis Response Plan Updates Public
Comment/Discussion
F. Future Meetings
1. School Board Business Meeting January 24, 2019
2. School Board Work Session February 7, 2019
G. General Comments from the Public
H. Comments from the Board
I. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019
1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.
a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building
b. Identify major maintenance priorities
2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by May 1, 2019.
3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.
Leave a Reply