Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Thursday, January 10, 2019
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
Time: Immediately following Work Session
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Debbie Joslin
Eileen Williams
Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
F. Adoption of an Agenda
1. Adoption of Agenda
2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.
G. Action Item
1. Approve FY19 Certificated Employee Contract
2. Adopt PCard
Resolution
3. Accept donation from Carr’s for Janine Todd to teach Spanish in her class
4. Accept donation from D.A.D.’s Lock and Key
5. Accept donation from Northern Star (POGO) LLC
H. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019
1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.
a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building
b. Identify major maintenance priorities
2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by May 1, 2019.
3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.
