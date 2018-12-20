Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Thursday, January 10, 2019

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

Time: Immediately following Work Session

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Debbie Joslin

Eileen Williams

Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Public Comment on Agenda Items

F. Adoption of an Agenda

1. Adoption of Agenda

2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.

G. Action Item

1. Approve FY19 Certificated Employee Contract

2. Adopt PCard

Resolution

3. Accept donation from Carr’s for Janine Todd to teach Spanish in her class

4. Accept donation from D.A.D.’s Lock and Key

5. Accept donation from Northern Star (POGO) LLC

H. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by May 1, 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.