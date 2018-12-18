Acacia Floral 25, 26, 27
Open till 3pm on 24
Resume hours on the 28th
Aces Automotive 25
Closing early on 24
Alaskan Steakhouse 24 & 25
Calico Cow – 24 thru Jan 8
Closing at noon on 24
Busy Bee Office 25 – 29
City Hall 24 & 25
Crowley Fuels 22, 23, 24, 25
Delta Community Library 24 & 25
Department of Motor Vehicles 21 – 26
Granite View 25, 26, 27
Special hours Dec 23 ~ 10am – 4pm
Higher Grounds 25
Jitter Junction 25
Closing at noon on 24
Landfill 25
Mt. McKinley Bank 25
Smiling Moose 25 & 26
24 – Open til 2pm
Wells Fargo 25
Closing at noon on 24
Holiday Closures
