5 Tips to Quit Smoking in the New Year

ANCHORAGE (December 18, 2018) – Quitting smoking tops many New Year’s resolution lists, but it isn’t easy. However, 50 million ex-smokers in the United States are proof that it’s achievable, especially with proven-effective support from the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association has a few tips for the more than 100,000 smokers in Alaska looking to quit smoking this year:

It’s never too late to quit. While it’s best to quit smoking as early as possible, quitting smoking at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life. You’ll also save money and avoid the hassle of going outside in the cold to smoke. You can even inspire those around you to quit smoking!

Learn from past experiences. More than half of all smokers in Alaska have tried to quit before, and sometimes people get discouraged thinking about previous attempts. Instead, treat those experiences as steps on the road to future success. Think about what helped you during those tries and what you’ll do differently in your next quit attempt.

You don’t have to quit alone. The first seven to 10 days of a quit attempt are the toughest, and telling friends and family that you’re trying to quit and enlisting their support will help ease the process. Friends who also smoke may even join you in trying to quit.

Talk to a doctor about quit smoking medications. Talking to a doctor can double your chances of quitting successfully. There are seven FDA-approved quit smoking medications that can help you quit. Just make sure to follow the directions and use them for the full duration they are prescribed.

Every smoker can quit. Find the right combination of techniques for you and above all, keep trying. Slip-ups – having a puff, or smoking one or two cigarettes – are common but don’t mean that a quitter has failed. The important thing is to keep trying to quit.

The American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking® helps individuals quit smoking and is ranked as the most effective smoking cessation program in a study of 100 managed care organizations conducted by Fordham University Graduate School of Business. Freedom From Smoking has helped hundreds of thousands participants quit smoking by helping people create their own unique quit plan. The program can be accessed online, at a group clinic and through a self-guided workbook. Those looking to quit smoking are encouraged to use the method that works best for their learning style, schedule and unique quit smoking plan.

For more information about quitting smoking and how to access Freedom From Smoking, visit the American Lung Association website at Lung.org/ffs or call the free Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872).

Holly Harvey

American Lung Association in Alaska