School News

DHS Booster Club’s 2019 community birthday calendars have arrived. Please pick yours up at the Delta Community Library or the High School office.

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/cherry tomato, Orange, Cookie, Milk

Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – French Toast, Tater Tots, Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk





13 – Delta Jr./Sr. High School Winter Concert @ 7:00 pm in the small gym

DHS Student Council is holding a Food Drive; these donations will go to help local families needing a helping hand this holiday season. Students can bring in canned/boxed food to their class advisor.





14 – 15 – TBA, ASAA State Tournament @ Alaska Airlines Center, Location: Anchorage



14 – 6pm, Delta @ Tri-Valley, Location: Healy

15 – 10am, Delta @ Tri-Valley, Location: Healy

