Will Anybody Care When You Die?

Will people remember you after you die? Will anybody even care? How will you be remembered?

I can’t recall a more respected, loved and admired human than George H.W. Bush. The love and outpouring of celebrating his life was more than I’ve ever seen. I watched the President Kennedy funeral and recall the national horror and grief associated with his assassination. I remember when Martin Luther King was killed and the outpouring of grief that followed. We can remember these and many dark periods of sadness. President Bush of course lived a long life with many opportunities that few people will ever have.

He became the 41stPresident of the United States. He was a former Congressman, CIA director, millionaire oil man, graduate of Yale and came from a family who had money and many life achievements. While much has been said about his humility you don’t achieve all he did without being self-serving. It takes some ego to run for public office. If you don’t have a strong ego you can’t pull off all that running for such an office involves. You have to believe in yourself. Granted – Bush could have simply maintained his work in the oil business and racked up a few more million dollars but he made millions and his desired the power of public office, even the Presidency. This in no way berates him. Somebody has to do the work and Americans and world leaders have lauded his life and success. I don’t believe anyone has said anything bad about him lately on national television and they shouldn’t. His life of incredible work and service is over. He has gone on to his greater reward.

No one knows how they will be remembered after their death. Bad people are remembered for their evil deeds. Good people are remembered for their good works. How will you be remembered?

Jesus Christ is remembered of course every day in some way. He is celebrated at Christmas, Easter, at church and in our lives of faith and devotion. He is remembered for how he lived, and what he did. He is remembered for what he called us to do in our personal lives of faith. No one has been remembered and worshipped like Jesus Christ. His life was different than most all people who are remembered. He came to serve in every way. He didn’t have any money, fast boats, big houses or political clout. He lived and died to demonstrate a loving God. His life mission was to help, seek and save the lost.

The bottom line is you will not be remembered like Jesus Christ or even George H. W. Bush. However, you can be remembered for loving people. You can be remembered for being a good mom or dad. You can be remembered for being good to your children and grandchildren. You can be remembered for being good to your parents. You can be remembered for being a good neighbor. You can be remembered for being a good citizen and faithful to your church or synagogue. You can be remembered for your service to your community and your country. Most importantly is to be remembered for being you. God only made one you. Just be you. Be a good you. Try to be a better you and that is all you can do.

Actually the world needs for you to be all that you were created to be.

He only made one Jesus and one, “41” and he only made one you. So, be who you are and we all have room to improve. I have my work cut out being me and when we are remembered people will remember us for who we were while we were alive. Therefore, since you are reading this you are still working on how you will be remembered when time here is through.

