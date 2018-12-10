School News

Click on poster for an enlargement
DHS Booster Club’s 2019 community birthday calendars have arrived. Please pick yours up at the Delta Community Library or the High School office.
Tuesday – Egg Roll w/Brown Rice, Cooked Carrot, Canned Pineapple, Fortune Cookie, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/cherry tomato, Orange, Cookie, Milk
Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk
Friday – French Toast, Tater Tots, Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk
Tuesday – Egg Rolls w/Brown Rice, Salad Bar, Cooked Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Yogurt, Fortune Cookie, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Popsicle, Milk
Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Steamed Broccoli, Salad Bar, Granola Bar, Canned Pears, Milk
Friday – French Toast Sticks, Egg, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Orange Juice, Banana , Strawberry Cup, Milk
11 – DHS Booster Club meeting @ 5:00 pm in the high school library. The agenda will cover preparations for the Dean Cummings Basketball Tournament in January
13 – Delta Jr./Sr. High School Winter Concert @ 7:00 pm in the small gym
DHS Student Council is holding a Food Drive; these donations will go to help local families needing a helping hand this holiday season. Students can bring in canned/boxed food to their class advisor.
14 – 15 – TBA, ASAA State Tournament @ Alaska Airlines Center, Location: Anchorage
14 – 6pm, Delta @ Tri-Valley, Location: Healy
15 – 10am, Delta @ Tri-Valley, Location: Healy
