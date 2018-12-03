While watching the news on this particular night I began to feel somewhat oppressed with everything going on in our world currently. Just one more reason to be thankful for living at the end of the proverbial “highway” in Interior Alaska.It’s not for everyone but for this guy, it’s perfect!
Photo Courtesy Dwight Phillips
Photo of the day December 4
