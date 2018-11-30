DOT&PF Establishes Virtual Public Information Center for Earthquake Impacts on Transportation Infrastructure



(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – In the aftermath of this morning’s earthquake near Anchorage, DOT&PF crews are out in force to inspect roads and bridges. Because earthquake impacts are severe and widespread in some areas, it will take time to inspect all infrastructure.

DOT&PF has established http://dot.alaska.gov/earthquake2018/ for online situation updates. Infrastructure and related conditions will be posted as they are confirmed.

As road closures are established, drivers can also access travel information by visiting 511.Alaska.Gov or dialing 5-1-1.

Please report earthquake-related state road conditions by phone to (907) 269-0770 or via email caitlin.frye@alaska.gov.

