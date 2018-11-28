Tanana Fishing Report



November 27, 2018

This is the ice thickness report for the Tanana Drainage.

The following ice measurements were taken about 150 yards out from each of the lake’s boat launch.

Birch Lake – 13″

Harding Lake – 11″

Chena Lake – 10.5″

Cushman Lake – 13″

Lake ice will continue to form, but slowly, due to the snow cover now on the ice. Always use extreme caution when traversing the ice. Remember that ice will be thinnest over flowing water, inlet and outlet areas, deeper areas, and areas of upwelling.

We have reports of anglers doing very well on Chena Lake.

This report will be updated as new ice information is received.

Be safe and good fishing!

Klaus Wuttig, Area Management Biologist