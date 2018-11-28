Sullivan Roadhouse Thank You! 2018

This year we have celebrated our 10th year of decorating the Sullivan Roadhouse. It has been fun, and sometimes challenging, decorating the roadhouse and farmers market. We started with two volunteers, which increased to a dependable four or five for a few years and then declined to four, soon to be three. Regretfully this year is our last. The elves are retiring from this endeavor and truly hope someone else will step up and continue this tradition with creative expressions of their holiday spirit.

This year we are thankful for:

Mr Hanson’s class, for pounding posts into the ground from which to attach trees.

Jeff Durham for sending the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District crew to string the lights on all the buildings.

Don Waldo for stringing the lights on the big tree’s.

Mike Farrar for the beautiful inside Christmas tree and being our dedicated handyman.

Aaron Holbrook for donating his time and fixing the monitor stove so it would stay running and keep the

building as toasty warm as possible.

Secret elf who helped cut, load and haul truckloads of trees and boughs and spent countless hours repairing lights.

Andrea Richards and her helpers for once again erecting the nativity set.

Rachelle Rogers and her students for performing the wonderful music for our entertainment during the festivities….

Dee Dee Webb for taking great photos of families and friends, assisted by Dona Brooks.

Delta Building Supply for all the donations that helped light the way.

Jamie & Jennifer Murray for pitching in and decorating the tree inside of the roadhouse with an absence of heat.

Holly Stewart & the homeschool students made treats and filled goodie bags..

Ed & Gayle Larson & Jeff for the hot chocolate for all of us to enjoy and warm up with.

Delta News Web, and Delta Wind for publicizing all the information about the event..

A special “Thank You” goes to all the bakers of the delicious cookies; Carol Dufendach, Christine Lemly, Christy Roden, Holly’s Students, Angela Lentz, Tisha Kennell, Joyce Mccombs, Bj Bond, Georgia Pliska, Tracy Blais, Tiki Levingston, Carol Austin.

My grandson Gage Lentz and his friend Star Murray for serving the hot chocolate.

Also grandson Dade Lentz for helping Santa.

Chirsty Roden, Carol Dufendach & Christine Lemly for always willing to work at a moment’s notice . And my dear friend Christine Boerst who worked outside with me on many inclement days.

Last but not least we are especially thankful for” Santa” who took time from his busy schedule to join us!

With this being our 10th and final year of decorating the Sullivan Roadhouse, recognize the time and energy commitment of these few volunteer ladies, for without them it would not have been possible. Please remember to thank those that have given so much and asked nothing in return.

Remember this Holiday Season, it’s not about the gifts you receive, it’s about the Giving….

Take time to do something good for you, your family, friends and community.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Elf in disguise….Lou Ann Fett