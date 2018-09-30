2018 Go Winter Expo

Go Winter Expo

10/6 – 10am – 6pm

10/7 – 11am – 5pm

Tickets: $5 Adults – 12 and under: Free

The Go Winter! Expo, sponsored by Outpost Alaska, takes place at the Carlson Center October 6 & 7, 2018. This is an event focused on winter and how to get through it healthy, safely and sanely while having some fun along the way. If you plan on spending the winter in Fairbanks you need to be at Go Winter!

This will be the 22nd year of the Expo and it has become a well established community event.

Outside activities, snow machines, cars and trucks, inside activities, health and fitness, tasty treats, car care, home heating, travel ideas and more…it’ll all be there in one location, on one floor, with lots of free parking.

Admission is $5 (children 12 and under are free) and Sunday is free to military with ID or anyone who brings 2 cans of food for the Food Bank.

INTERIOR ALASKA GUN SHOW

We added the Interior Alaska Gun Show in 2013 and it was a wonderful addition to the Expo! The Interior Alaska Gun Show, started in 2011, is the mostly widely attended gunshow in the interior. The show is put on in support of Sportsman for Fish and Wildlife Alaska (www.sfwalaska.com) an organization dedicated to improving wildlife, habitat and hunting opportunities throughout the state of Alaska. The show has tremendous variety, with vendors from the Fairbanks and North Pole communities as well as many others, some traveling from as far away as the Kenai peninsula.

You’ll find more than 80 tables of goods, services and merchandise related to firearms, hunting, fishing, survival and outdoor sporting pursuits. Come out and support the gun community, helping businesses that are furthering your 2nd Amendment rights, all while exercising them yourself and having a great time to boot! If you are a vendor interested in a space in the gun show portion of the event, please contact Michael Dukes at 907-378-8499.

THE ENERGY & RETROFITTING MARKETPLACE

There will also be special focus to address the energy needs of the Interior. Energy costs are on everyone’s mind and we have dedicated a portion of the Winter Expo to energy related vendors and housing specialists. The Energy & Retrofitting Marketplace will give the public an opportunity to find out what energy saving products are available in the community, discuss retrofitting remodeling options, and schedule construction projects for early spring.

The Go Winter! Expo represents many local and state-wide businesses, has become an unofficial kick off to winter, and now offers an array of important and educational information on energy savings.

If you have a product or service that can help people save money, Go Winter! is designed to help you get the word out!

Location: Carlson Center

2010 2nd Ave. Fairbanks, AK