Unit 13 Federal Subsistence Moose Reports Due

Attention Unit 13 Federal Subsistence Hunters: Moose season ended on September 20th. Your moose hunt report is due back to the BLM Glennallen Field Office by October 5th and can be mailed, hand-delivered, or entered online. See your harvest report for the website and your unique reporting code.

Failure to return your hunt report will make you ineligible to receive a 2019 Unit 13 Federal moose permit. The BLM office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding Federal holidays. For more information, contact the BLM Glennallen Field Office at 907-822-3217.

Robben Taylor

Partnership and Outreach Coordinator

BLM Glennallen Field Office