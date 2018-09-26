Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Proposed AGENDA

TIME: 5:30 PM

PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office

Mission Statement:

The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible

and productive member of society.

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman,, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Barbara Parker

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Correspondence to/from Board

E. Discussion Items

1. DODEA STEM Grant Presentation Public

Comment/Discussion

2. Adopt a School Program Public

Comment/Discussion

3. School Safety Conference Report Public

Comment/Discussion

4. Fall Boardsmanship Academy Report Public

Comment/Discussion

5. Policy First Reading Series 5131, 5131.1, 5131.4,5131.43, 5131.62, Public

Comment/Discussion

F. Future Meetings

1. School Board Business Meeting October 18, 2018

2. School Board Work Session November 1, 2018

G. General Comments from the Public

H. Comments from the Board

I. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 2018/2019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by February 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.