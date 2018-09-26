Avalanche Rescue Skills with Mike Duffy

Join us with Mike Duffy, a Certified instructor with the American Avalanche Association for a FREE new classroom session at Delta Powersports on October 4th, 2018. There will be hands-on transceiver use, demonstrations, Powerpoint and video with an emphasis on avalanche transceivers and new rescue techniques. Class will start with a review on avalanche accidents, how to prevent getting caught, the nine different types of avalanches and reading into an avalanche forecasts. Will progress to new more advanced avalanche rescue techniques, terrain analysis and transceiver use. Students should bring their avalanche gear to class (transceiver, shovel, probe, pack). Bring your riding partners.

Please RSVP for this free class by filling out this form. https://goo.gl/forms/vSGTmiW1ZmTx1G6p1

