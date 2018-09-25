Army Plans Large October Exercise

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Soldiers from JBER and Fort Wainwright will take part in a large military training exercise at the Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greeley in October.

Arctic Anvil 19-01 is a joint, multi-national, force-on-force training exercise designed to provide the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team a tough, realistic training event that validates their ability to fight and win as a combined arms team in preparation for their rotation at the Army’s National Training Center in California early next year.

Arctic Anvil 19-01 will include live, virtual and constructive elements. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability from the 196th Infantry Brigade out of Hawaii along with personnel from the 7th Infantry Division and I Corps will facilitate and synchronize those elements to create a challenging and realistic training environment for the exercise participants. Other participants include, the Alaska National Guard, the U.S. Air Force, and a company of Canadian soldiers from 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

Members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force will also be on hand to observe the exercise in preparation for their integration with 1st Stryker Brigade at the National Training Center next year.

The 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, will integrate the Canadian infantry company to replicate a near-peer opposition force, and create a realistic decisive action environment for 1st Stryker.

Arctic Anvil 19-01 will take place in the training areas surrounding Delta Junction and Fort Greely and will involve approximately 6,000 Soldiers and military support personnel. The movement of Soldiers will be heaviest Oct. 1-6, as 1st Stryker Brigade and supporting units convoy from Fort Wainwright to the Donnelly Training Area. High traffic should be expected on the Richardson Highway during this timeframe.

U.S. Army Alaska is working closely with the Alaska Department of Transportation and the interior Alaska communities to minimize the impact of this large movement to local and tourist traffic along Richardson Highway between Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely.

The force-on-force portion of the exercise will kick off on Oct. 9 and is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 21.

John Pennell

Public Affairs Office