Entries Sought for 2019 Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Photo Contest

For photo submissions to be considered, the photos must be submitted by the youth anglers’ parent or guardian and accompanied by a completed Media Consent Release Form. Please include the name of the body of water or drainage in which the photo was taken and information about the angler(s) in the photo.

Additional photos may be selected to be used for the inside pages of the Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklets. Photos submitted for the inside pages have no age requirement; however, submitted photos need to be accompanied by a completed Media Consent Release Form. Photos that show evidence of fish and game violations, unethical, or unsafe actions or advertisement will not be considered.

Please email all photos and a completed and signed Media Consent Release Form for the four regions to the following individuals: