New ADF&G Videos Show How to Fish for Coho Salmon

These informative videos explore two different techniques for fishing coho (silver) salmon. How to Fish for Delta Clearwater River Coho Salmon shows the use of single-hook artificial lure or fly and was filmed on the Delta Clearwater River near Delta Junction. Slip Bobber Fishing for Coho Salmon outlines the use of a slip bobber and was filmed on Campbell Creek in Anchorage.

The videos will most benefit those who have never, or rarely, gone fishing for coho salmon, however, seasoned anglers may also learn a new trick or two.

Get started on becoming a coho salmon angler today by watching the videos at:

Slip Bobber Fishing for Coho Salmon www.youtube.com/watch?v=rX1UCQx9bJE&t=7s

How to Fish for Delta Clearwater River Coho Salmon www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQEDIk6bS54&t=2s

For more information, contact Erik Anderson (Fairbanks) 907-459-7350 or Ryan Ragan (Anchorage) 907-267-2307.

Nancy Sisinyak, Sport Fish Information Officer