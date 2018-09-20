Fairbanks Concert Association Presents Tig Notaro

Friday, October 12 at 7:30 pm

Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor and writer originally from Mississippi, who Rolling Stone named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. Tig is coming off her critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi, which she wrote, produced and starred in. The series yielded several nominations including – WGA, GLAAD and The Critic’s Choice Awards. Tig was also nominated for an Emmy as well as a Grammy for her 2016 HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted, a GLAAD Award nomination for the Netflix Original Documentary Tig, and her memoir I’m Just a Person is a New York Times Bestseller.

In 2013, Tig was nominated for a Grammy Award for her sophomore release, Live, which sold over 100,000 units in just six weeks. Live is a stand-up set delivered just days after Tig was diagnosed with invasive bilateral breast cancer, of which she is now in remission. Tig remains a favorite on late night talk shows, public radio, tours internationally and most recently sold out Carnegie Hall. In her time off, Tig enjoys bird watching with her wife Stephanie, their twin sons and cat Fluff, at home in Los Angeles.

She’s Star Trek’s Chief Engineer Denise Reno. Her new special Happy To Be Here is out on Netflix who recently acquired her new show First Ladies with Jennifer Aniston.

