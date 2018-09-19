Food Safety Certification Training Offered October 17

Certified food protection manager training will take place by videoconference Oct. 17 in eight Alaska communities.

Locations include Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Glennallen, Palmer, Unalaska, Juneau, Sitka and Metlakatla. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer the food safety management workshop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. State regulations require that all food establishments have at least one certified food protection manager to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

Oct. 3 is the deadline to sign up and receive a study guide before the class. Registration, locations and more information are available at https://uaf.edu/ces/foodhealth/cfpm. The $200 fee includes one certification exam. For additional information, contact the instructor, Julie Cascio, at (907)745-3677 or jmcascio@alaska.edu, or Jessica Bird at (907)745-3360 or jrbird@alaska.edu.

Debbie Carter

Public Information Officer

UAF Cooperative Extension Service/

School of Natural Resources and Extension