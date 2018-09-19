New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu

Great North Auction

Estate/Consignment 9/22

Fairbanks Auto Auction 10/7

Now taking your items

Fairbanks Auction

Estate Auction 9/22

Looking for Firearms for upcoming auction

Employment

Information Technology (IT) Specialist

Cold Regions Test Center Supervisor

Superintendent – Doyon Utilities

Layout Technician Rope Access

Layout Technician

Health Care Specialist

Military Police – Police Officer