Thanks for Soup at the Sullivan

Hearts were warmed by the aroma of soup (20 total) and bread, along with the company of good friends – Thanks to all of you who attend this annual event, we are always astounded by the generosity of this community in supporting this Alaska treasure – the Sullivan Roadhouse Museum, events, and the gardens.

The 13th Annual Soup at the Sullivan was another magical Wednesday at the roadhouse. Thank you Ma Sullivan for clearing the clouds away – allowing our guests to enjoy a lovely August day. The entry to the roadhouse – once again – lined with Lou Ann’s “garden” treasures for the Bucket Drop fundraiser. Thank you Lou for bringing your creative creations to soup day! Thank you Kassie Farrar for the donation of one of your scenic watercolors. Rumor had it there were quite a few tickets dropped in the bucket for that prize.

Many thanks to friends of the Sullivan Roadhouse:

Savory soup preparers: Mary Ann Czmer, Sandy Dighton, Carol Dufendach, Lou Ann Fett, Debra Fortune, Laurie Franks, Ann Giese, Alison Heyman, Phil Kaspari, Tony Lamanna, Christine Lemley, Carol McNabb, Julia Phelan, Christy Roden, and new to this year: Jan Wrigley and Keith Lewis.

Best of bread, muffins, scones, and rolls provided by Katie Behrens, Mary Ann Czmer, Carol Dufendach, Courtney Durham, Kassie Farrar, Lou Ann Fett, Julia Phelan, Randi Priest, Ron Roden, and Linda Sloan – Lou Ann and Christy provided scrumptious honey butter and herb butter.

Carol and Laurie were vigilant in monitoring the crocks, and keeping the serving areas tidy and stocked, sliced/served bread as they visited with friends. Mary Ann and Julia were on hand to fill in as needed.

Mike Farrar treated guests to his delicious and nutritious rhubarb punch, it was a hit at the beverage table served by Christine and Christopher.

Carol McNabb was back this year with her delightful homemade ice cream in a variety of flavors served by Dani & Deegan Markham. Wild Alaska blueberry sauce provided by Adeline Bloom was a treat with the ice cream.

Set up and clean up thanks goes out to Carol D. and granddaughter Rene, Christine, Christy, Lou Ann, Don, Mike, Mary Ann, and Ron. The process went smoothly thanks to the labors of these volunteers.

Further thanks goes to the Delta Chamber of Commerce for support of this event, the Delta News Web and the Delta Wind for promoting soup day on-line and in the paper. Thanks to our neighbors Granite View Sports (Laura & Cody) for donation of door prizes and Buffalo Center Drive-in (Sloan family) for ice and the use of their dumpster. These little acts of generosity assist with the success of this annual event.

We missed our dear departed friend and hostess, Nancy Williams this year. Many of our Delta Treasures that have passed through the museum doors; as visitors, supporters, or volunteers – touched someone’s life and left an imprint. I like to think that the roadhouse is a wonderful place to remember our loved ones, year after year, and give thanks, especially on soup day.

Sincerely, Ma and Pa Sullivan

P.S. Anyone wishing to help with activities at the roadhouse can contact one of the many volunteers listed above. Thank you.