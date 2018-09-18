Startup Stalls, Receives F Rating from BBB

Anchorage, Alaska — Sept. 18, 2018 A start-up company that promised to deliver board games based on the popular sci-fi movies “The Terminator” and “Evil Dead 2” failed to deliver on its promise, earning itself an F rating from Better Business Bureau.

The company, Space Goat Production has received 14 complaints from consumers who allege the company failed to deliver products promised to backers of their Kickstarter campaign. The Bellingham-based business launched the fundraising campaigns in 2016. They asked for monetary donations in order to launch their board game company. “The Terminator” board game received more than $220,000 pledges, while the “Evil Dead 2” game received more than $722,600. The company received pledges from more than 8,200 customers.

Consumers report the company never delivered on their promise. While some customers did receive a refund, others report they never received more than one, or any, communication about the status of the game.

Before supporting a startup’s crowdfunding request, BBB recommends doing your research. When you donate to a startup, it’s important to know who is behind the call for investors. Research the person or company behind the campaign to see if they have a track record for fulfilling promises. You also want to know if they have had successful campaigns in the past.

