School News

School Board Business Meeting – 9/20
20 – 4th & 5th Beginning Band @ 3:30
Cheerleading Coach – All interested candidates need to fill out an application online through the dgsd.us website. They are encouraged to call the office 895-5165 for more details. This position needs to be filled ASAP as the Junior High BB/Cheer season has just begun.
Wednesday – Pizza, Side Salad w/ Tomato Slices, Canned Pears, Milk
Thursday – Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potato w/Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Apple Sauce Cup, Milk
Friday – French Toast Sticks w/Maple Syrup, Potato Tots, Side Salad, Apple, Milk
Salad Bar Open Today
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Orange, Fruit Snacks, Milk
Thursday – Chicken Nuggets w/Mashed Potato w/gravy, Salad Bar, Steamed Broccoli, WW Dinner Roll, Orange Slices, Milk
Friday – French Toast, Egg, Salad Bar, Yogurt, Banana, OJ, Milk
22 – REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, HOST: Monroe @ Birch Hill
1:00pm JV Girls
1:45pm JV Boys
2:30pm 3A/4A Girls
3:15pm 3A/4A Boys
19 – 4:30, North Pole @ Delta, C/JV/V
4:30pm C (best 2 of 3)
5:30pm JV (best 2 of 3)
6:30pm V (best 3 of 5)
21 – 4:30, Valdez @ Delta, JV/V
22 – 10am, Valdez @ Delta, JV/V
21 – 6pm, @ Tri-Valley, away
