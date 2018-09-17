Busy Month for Army Aviation Rescues

HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Arctic Dustoff crews from C Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment have flown three missions so far this month to assist sick or injured Alaskans.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson forwarded a request for assistance Sept. 16 from the Alaska State Troopers to rescue a distressed hunter near Delta Junction. A hoist-equipped HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from C Company, 1-52nd responded to the scene where the crew transported the hunter to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

A week earlier, on Sept. 10, the unit was notified by the RCC of a civilian male suffering the effects of a possible stroke. Aviators flew to the man’s location near Paxson and transported him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The first mission of the month came Sept. 1 with a request from the Alaska State Troopers to recover three hikers, a man, woman and child who were lost in the vicinity of Chena Hot Springs. All were wet and cold, and the male was reporting he was hypothermic. The aviators located the trio and flew them to safety.

The Army, per an agreement with the Rescue Coordination Center, provides assets that may include medical evacuation helicopters to assist in emergency situations in Alaska under provisions of Defense Support to Civil Search and Rescue. These assets are available only at the request of the Alaska RCC.

Public Affairs Office

United States Army Alaska