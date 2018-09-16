FCA Presents ~ Broadway Comes to Fairbanks

Monday, December 3, 2018

FCA will present members of the Broadway production of Come From Away at the Palace Theater

(Pinch me! This is really happening!)

What we’re doing:

December 3rd, FCA will present members of the Tony Award winning Broadway production of Come From Away at the Palace Theater!

This will be an epically fun night – a kitchen party, as performed by Broadway stars, in the warmth and intimacy of the Palace Saloon. (and still… pinch me!)

Come From Away is a story of great human kindness

(September 11, 2001, U.S. airspace closed, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. 7,000 landed in Gander, Newfoundland, a town of 9,000. The town took in the stranded travelers with legendary warmth and kindness.)

The musical celebrating this story has met with great success on Broadway.

Astrid Van Wieren who plays the central character Beulah, along with four musicians from the show’s fabulous band, including Fairbanks’ own Caitlin Warbelow, will perform music from Come From Away, complemented by some music from Broadway, some fiddle music and some traditional Newfoundland music.

An Alaskan Screech-In!

Come From Away features a Screech-in, a local ceremony indoctrinating “Come From Aways” (those not from Newfoundland) making them honorary locals. It involves shots of local rum (Screech), kissing a fish and eating some um local foods. Our performance concludes with an Alaskan Screech-In and Q&A.

Yes… come kiss a fish!

Cocktails and food will be served. (Beyond the Screech-In)

Why Monday? Because Broadway is dark on Mondays (so the Palace can be lit up!)

Our sincerest Thanks to Caitlin, Astrid, Associate Music Director Chris Ranney who are planning, creating the arrangements and rehearsing this very unique event in New York all for a single performance for FCA!!! (Did we say exclusive? Intimate? One time only? Broadway is coming to Fairbanks!!! did we say pinch me? because PINCH ME!!!)

Traditional Newfoundland food? Cod tongues, Brewis, scrunchions, Jigg’s dinner, salt beef, Toutons, and (seal) flipper pie. We’ll develop our own Alaskan versions.

Broadway is coming to Fairbanks!

___________________________

How YOU can attend:

How to sign up:

Seating at the Palace for this very special event will be limited to 80

Our valued FCA Members will have the first opportunity to attend.

Current members (you can still sign up you know) will be invited with our thanks when you make a donation of a minimum $150 per person to the Education Partnership.

(Tickets to Come From Away average $200 and require travel to NY)

Anyone can become a member by choosing 3 or more events and adding a donation.

Your membership entitles you to:

THE Best Seats

You’ll be in the best seats

and also have priority seating for any additional shows throughout the season.

Fabulous Savings

(More than $100 – 45% over the cost of purchasing separately) You’ve already saved enough to add this…

Plus Perks!

Save ticket fees

We’re flexible: Can’t make a show? No problem! Exchange for another show or get a complete refund Free replacements if you lose your ticket

Special events with the artists and priority on special opportunities… like this!

Discounts on additional tickets and additional shows

Easy installment plan!

If you’re already a member, thank you!

You can call the FCA office at 474-8081 to make a donation and sign up.

Call the FCA office 474-8081 to sign up!