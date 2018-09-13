School News

What’s for Lunch in September
School Board Business Meeting – 9/20
Cheerleading Coach – All interested candidates need to fill out an application online through the dgsd.us website. They are encouraged to call the office 895-5165 for more details. This position needs to be filled ASAP as the Junior High BB/Cheer season has just begun.
Friday – Chicken Burger on WW Bun, Baby Car-rots, Sliced Cucumbers, Mixed Fruit Cocktail, Milk
Salad Bar Open Today
Friday – Chicken Burger, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Fruit Snacks, Milk
14 – 4:30/5:15, Delta Invitational, Host/Location: Delta/Delta
6/6:45
14 – 15 – TBA, Valdez Tournament, JV/V
14 – 5pm, vs. Nenana, Home
15 – 10am, vs. Nenana, Home
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
