School News



What’s for Lunch in September

School Board Business Meeting – 9/20

Cheerleading Coach – All interested candidates need to fill out an application online through the dgsd.us website. They are encouraged to call the office 895-5165 for more details. This position needs to be filled ASAP as the Junior High BB/Cheer season has just begun.



Friday – Chicken Burger on WW Bun, Baby Car-rots, Sliced Cucumbers, Mixed Fruit Cocktail, Milk



Friday – Chicken Burger on WW Bun, Baby Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Mixed Fruit Cocktail, Milk

Salad Bar Open Today



Friday – Chicken Burger, Salad Bar, Canned Peaches, Fruit Snacks, Milk



xx



14 – 4:30/5:15, Delta Invitational, Host/Location: Delta/Delta

6/6:45





14 – 15 – TBA, Valdez Tournament, JV/V





14 – 5pm, vs. Nenana, Home

15 – 10am, vs. Nenana, Home

xxxx

Delta Elementary School

Delta Junior High School

Delta High School

Delta Greely School District

Delta/Greely Homeschool

Raven Homeschool