Red Cross of Alaska Lends a Hand in Massive Relief Response

ANCHORAGE, Thursday, September 13, 2018 —The American Red Cross is responding across multiple states as Hurricane Florence begins to pound coastal and inland communities with catastrophic flooding and life-threatening tidal surges. The storm’s center will approach North Carolina and South Carolina later today and move slowly inland early Friday.

As Hurricane Florence comes ashore, the Red Cross is focused on providing safe shelter for evacuees – today more than 2.6 million people are facing hurricane warnings and watches. As many as 100,000 people may need support, and the Red Cross is working with state and local officials to help.

The Red Cross of Alaska has now mobilized 16 volunteers from around the state to lend a hand to those in the path of Florence. They hail from communities including Anchorage, Esther, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Kenai, Ketchikan, Mat-Su, Prince of Wales, Sitka and Utqiagvik. These volunteers, the majority of whom are already en route to Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, will work in sheltering operations, disaster health services and nursing, logistics and warehousing, community partnerships, and in life, safety and asset protection in the days to come.

More than 6,700 people spent Wednesday night in 127 Red Cross and community shelters across South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. More than 1,500 disaster workers are on the ground to help and additional volunteers are being mobilized now in case they are needed. The Red Cross has also mobilized about 80 emergency response vehicles and more than 120 trailers of equipment and relief supplies to support relief efforts. Working with partners, the Red Cross has served 4,500 meals and snacks. Since September 11, more than 1.8 million weather alerts have been sent through Red Cross apps to help people make lifesaving decisions.

HOW YOU CAN HELP The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Florence relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Cari Dighton

Red Cross/Alaska Region