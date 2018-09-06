H.E.L.P.S. ~ Hands-on Everyday Local People’s Services

Hands-on Everyday Local People’s Services

Hello, Everyone!

The subject of the upcoming H. E.L.P.S. community forum on Friday, September 28th is Dementia – as quoted from Wikipedia, “A broad category of brain diseases that cause a long-term and often gradual decrease in the ability to think and remember that is great enough to affect a person’s daily functioning. Other common symptoms include emotional problems, difficulties with language, and a decrease in motivation. …These diseases also have a significant effect on a person’s caregivers. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which makes up 50% to 70% of cases.”

In recognition of an immediacy of our community’s need, we encourage pastors, caregivers, family members, and other interested community members to attend this forum.

WHEN: Friday, September 28, 2018, 1pm-4pm

WHERE: Delta Community Center

TOPICS: Alzheimer’s; Dementia with Dignity DVD; discussion along with a Q&A

SPEAKERS: Joan Adams with Alzheimer’s Resource Alaska and Dr. Ray Andreassen, OD

Please R.S.V.P. to Deborah by phone: (907)987-2976, by email: scp.delta@alaska.net, or via Post: PO Box 1188, to confirm attendance and for seating arrangements.

We would also like an update on the present services offered and/or registration of those who provide services in the community that are not already listed. Necessary forms will be made available upon arrival to be filled in, updated, and turned in at the end of the meeting.

We look forward to seeing everyone again, and hopefully, some first-time attendees. Be sure to pass the word.

Sincerely,

Deborah Snyder, Senior Companion Program Supervisor

Richard Mauer, Pastor – Delta Presbyterian / Faith Lutheran Church