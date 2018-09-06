Besides the Inspiring Story of Six NFL Champions, ‘The Biggest Win’ Is a Perfect Small-Group Study

Author Joshua Cooley Gives a Glimpse Into the Hearts of Six Super Bowl-Winning NFL Players and Champions for Christ

PHILADELPHIA—Football fans will enjoy reading about the incredible 2017 Philadelphia Eagles season that led to an exciting victory at Super Bowl LII in author Joshua Cooley’s new book, “The Biggest Win. But beyond that, pastors, church groups, small men’s studies, student-athletes as they head back to school and even families will take away so much more.

Releasing by New Growth Press this summer, “The Biggest Win” highlights the faith stories of six members of last season’s Eagles team: Nick Foles, Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Jordan Hicks, Chris Maragos and Trey Burton, (who signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason).

But the book is about more than football, and can be applied to other areas of life. For instance, Cooley addresses the topic of glory, which of course, is prevalent in sports, but also plays into additional realms.

“The sports world is a glory factory,” Cooley writes. “Regardless of the sport you play or the level you play it at, glory will eventually be in the mix. Anyone involved in athletics who truly wants to honor God must understand glory within a biblical framework. ‘Glory’ is a unique term with many definitions. It can mean ‘great beauty or splendor,’ ‘something that secures praise or renown’ or the honor given to someone who has accomplished something worthy of recognition. God’s glory, of course, is something far above anything in the natural world. On a human level, all of us desire glory. Even the youngest child loves the feeling of crossing the finish line first, netting the decisive goal or scoring the winning run. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to excel and achieve victory. Half-hearted effort—in sports or any arena of life— never honors God or blesses those around us.”

At the end of each chapter in “The Biggest Win,” Cooley offers several reflection questions for readers so they can strengthen their own faith, such as the following:

What challenges does sports present to your faith?

How can you answer those challenges with the Bible?

How do you think God wants you to grow spiritually?

What’s one way you can be a light to others through sports?

Several pastors have weighed in about how “The Biggest Win” transcends sports and presents the gospel to all:

“As a pastor, I usually read non-fiction, theology books. But I was refreshed to read how the good news of Christ is powerfully revealed in the athletic world. I think you’ll find Joshua Cooley’s retelling the story of an unusual group of godly men who played on the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles to draw you in to the best story ever, the gospel. If you are a young athlete, an old athlete, or a non-athletic pastor, you will get both a great sports story and a glorious Jesus story in one place.”—Jay Thomas, lead pastor of Chapel Hill Bible Church, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

“I thoroughly enjoyed reading ‘The Biggest Win.’ Joshua Cooley seamlessly weaves solid biblical truth with the God-honoring testimonies of the six featured Eagles football players. Their stories bring the theological concepts Josh presents to life. The Biggest Win isn’t just a book for athletes; this is a book for everyone.”—Marty Machowski, pastor and family devotionals author

“With the question in the foreword, ‘Are you ready to glorify God?,’ the author had me hooked. In ‘The Biggest Win,’ Cooley’s spiritual commitment to the gospel is laced together with his journalistic field experience and his ability to craft a compelling narrative to produce an entertaining and encouraging read. Each chapter contains personal snapshots of well-known athletes’ spiritual victories and struggles woven together with God’s Word to provide all of us a fresh challenge to glorify the Lord in all things.”—Ken Coley, professor of Christian education at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and author

“The Biggest Win” gives readers a unique look into the lives and faith of the 2017 Super Bowl champions. Through the ups and downs of the game of football, Cooley shows how these high-profile athletes remain committed to God’s Word, genuine Christian discipleship and sharing their faith.

“The Biggest Win” also combines biblical truths with practical direction on issues that every Christian faces, including dealing with adversity, competition, change, success, failure and how to thrive by faith in a pressurized world. Encouraging male and female athletes in any sport, “The Biggest Win” guides them in finding their ultimate identity in Christ, not their athletic achievements.

A percentage of the book sales from “The Biggest Win” will go to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the international sports ministry with a vision to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.

Cooley is the co-author with Nick Foles of “Believe It,” which topped best-seller charts nationwide. Cooley is also the author or co-author of “The One Year Devotions with Jesus: 365 Devotions to Help You Know and Love the Savior,” “Heroes of the Bible Devotional: 90 Devotions to Help You Become a Hero of God!” and “The One Year Sports Devotions for Kids.”

New Growth Press (NGP) publishes gospel-centered, Bible-based materials that provide churches, families, and individuals with resources for personal and spiritual growth and change. The growing Christian publisher produces a wide variety of gospel-centered resources for individuals, families and churches. NGP also publishes books, minibooks, small group and Gospel Story for Kids resources that provide churches, families and individuals with gospel-driven publications for all ages.

“The Biggest Win” is available now for preorder at Amazon.com or ChristianBook.com. View the media page for “The Biggest Win” here, or visit joshuacooleyauthor.com/the-biggest-win or the New Growth Press page at newgrowthpress.com/the-biggest-win.

Deborah Hamilton

Hamilton Strategies