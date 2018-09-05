School News

DHS is looking to fill 2 Coaching Positions
Head Wrestling Coach & Varsity Girls Basketball Coach
Please contact the school if you have interested.
(907)895-4460
What’s for Lunch in September
Delta/Greely School Board Work Session 9/6
Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting 9/6
Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk
Friday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots , Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk
Friday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots , Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk ~ Salad Bar Open Today
Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Steamed Broccoli, Salad Bar, Granola Bar, Canned Pears, Milk
Friday – French Toast Sticks, Egg, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Orange Juice, Banana , Strawberry Cup, Milk
7 – TBA, ACS Class Challenge, ACS Galena
8 – 10am, Palmer Invite, Location: Palmer
Lathrop, Monroe, West Valley, North Pole, Hutchison, Delta, Galena
7 – 8 – TBA, West Valley Tournament, V
