School News



DHS is looking to fill 2 Coaching Positions

Head Wrestling Coach & Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

Please contact the school if you have interested.

(907)895-4460

What’s for Lunch in September

Delta/Greely School Board Work Session 9/6

Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting 9/6





Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots , Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk



Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Steamed Broccoli, Salad Bar, Granola Bar, Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – French Toast Sticks, Egg, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Orange Juice, Banana , Strawberry Cup, Milk



7 – TBA, ACS Class Challenge, ACS Galena

8 – 10am, Palmer Invite, Location: Palmer

Lathrop, Monroe, West Valley, North Pole, Hutchison, Delta, Galena





7 – 8 – TBA, West Valley Tournament, V

