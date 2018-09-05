Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Thursday, September 6, 2018
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
Time: 5:30
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Barbara Parker
Eileen Williams
Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
F. Adoption of an Agenda
1. Adoption of Agenda
G. Action Item
1. Approve Student Out of State Travel
H. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019
1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.
a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building
b. Identify major maintenance priorities
2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by February 2019.
3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.
Leave a Reply