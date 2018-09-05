Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

Time: 5:30

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Barbara Parker

Eileen Williams

Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Public Comment on Agenda Items

F. Adoption of an Agenda

1. Adoption of Agenda

G. Action Item

1. Approve Student Out of State Travel

H. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by February 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.