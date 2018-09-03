FDA Presents Shakespeare in Love

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

September 14 – 30 / Directed by Andrew Cassel / Based on the screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard. Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall. Music by Paddy Cunneen.

Penniless and struggling, young playwright William Shakespeare is tormented by writer’s block, until he meets the beautiful Viola de Lesseps, daughter of a wealthy merchant. She has a fiery passion for poetry and drama which leaves her secretly longing to be an actor. Viola quickly becomes the playwright muse, while she disguises herself as a man to become a player. He father has promised her to another in order to gain a title for their family. Under the veil of secrecy, Will and Viola’s passionate love affair becomes the basis of the play he is writing — Romeo and Juliet. Writer’s block is conquered, but will love conquer in the end?

For more info on tickets:

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: Adults: $25 / Seniors: $20 (65+) / Military: $20 (with ID) / Students: $20 (with ID) / Teens: $15

Fairbanks Drama Association

1854 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701