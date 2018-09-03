New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu
- Employment
Meat Processing Position – Delta Meat & Sausage
Cold Regions Test Center Supervisor
Office Assistant II
Social Worker (Clinical)
- Misc/Bids
Request for Bids – Seasonal Street Maintenance
City of Delta Junction
- DGSD Surplus Sale
Silent Email Bids
- Merc/Guns
Armalite AR-10, 308 Rifle, w/Scope & Accessories
- Jobs Wanted and Services
House Cleaning, Pet Care, Plant Care
Babysitter, Nanny, House Cleaning
Housekeeper
Cook Seeks Kitchen
Local Catering
Leave a Reply