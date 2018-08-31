School News

DHS is looking to fill 2 Coaching Positions
Head Wrestling Coach & Varsity Girls Basketball Coach
Please contact the school if you have interested.
(907)895-4460
What’s for Lunch in September
Delta/Greely School Board Work Session 9/6
DGSD Surplus Sale Silent Email Bids
Tuesday – Egg Roll w/Brown Rice, Cooked Carrot, Canned Pineapple, Fortune Cookie, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/cherry tomato, Orange, Cookie, Milk
Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk
Friday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots , Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk
Tuesday – Egg Roll w/Brown Rice, Cooked Carrot, Canned Pineapple, Fortune Cookie, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/cherry tomato, Orange, Cookie, Milk
Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk
Friday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots , Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk ~ Salad Bar Open Today
Tuesday – Egg Rolls w/Brown Rice, Salad Bar, Cooked Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Yogurt, Fortune Cookie, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Popsicle, Milk
Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Steamed Broccoli, Salad Bar, Granola Bar, Canned Pears, Milk
Friday – French Toast Sticks, Egg, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Orange Juice, Banana , Strawberry Cup, Milk
xx
Aug 31 – 5:30/6:15, All Schools JV/V, Location/Host Salcha/Eielson
7 – TBA, ACS Class Challenge, ACS Galena
8 – 10am, Palmer Invite, Location: Palmer
Lathrop, Monroe, West Valley, North Pole, Hutchison, Delta, Galena
1 – 11am, vs CIA, Home
Aug 31 – TBD, Delta @ Mt. Edgecumbe, V
1 – TBA, Delta @ Sitka, V
7 – 8 – TBA, West Valley Tournament, V
xxxx
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply