School News



DHS is looking to fill 2 Coaching Positions

Head Wrestling Coach & Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

Please contact the school if you have interested.

(907)895-4460

What’s for Lunch in September

Delta/Greely School Board Work Session 9/6

DGSD Surplus Sale Silent Email Bids



Tuesday – Egg Roll w/Brown Rice, Cooked Carrot, Canned Pineapple, Fortune Cookie, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/cherry tomato, Orange, Cookie, Milk

Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots , Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk



Tuesday – Egg Roll w/Brown Rice, Cooked Carrot, Canned Pineapple, Fortune Cookie, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/cherry tomato, Orange, Cookie, Milk

Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Steamed Broccoli , Dinner Roll Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – French Toast Sticks, Tater Tots , Green Pepper Strips, Applesauce, Milk ~ Salad Bar Open Today



Tuesday – Egg Rolls w/Brown Rice, Salad Bar, Cooked Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Yogurt, Fortune Cookie, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Popsicle, Milk

Thursday – Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Steamed Broccoli, Salad Bar, Granola Bar, Canned Pears, Milk

Friday – French Toast Sticks, Egg, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Orange Juice, Banana , Strawberry Cup, Milk



xx



Aug 31 – 5:30/6:15, All Schools JV/V, Location/Host Salcha/Eielson

7 – TBA, ACS Class Challenge, ACS Galena

8 – 10am, Palmer Invite, Location: Palmer

Lathrop, Monroe, West Valley, North Pole, Hutchison, Delta, Galena



1 – 11am, vs CIA, Home



Aug 31 – TBD, Delta @ Mt. Edgecumbe, V

1 – TBA, Delta @ Sitka, V

7 – 8 – TBA, West Valley Tournament, V

xxxx

Delta Elementary School

Delta Junior High School

Delta High School

Delta Greely School District

Delta/Greely Homeschool

Raven Homeschool