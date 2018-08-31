Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Proposed AGENDA

TIME: 5:30 PM

PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office

Mission Statement:

The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible

and productive member of society.

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman,, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Barbara Parker

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Correspondence to/from Board

E. Discussion Items

1. Performance Evaluation for Alaska Schools (PEAKS) Results Public Comment/Discussion

2. AASB Awards and BOD Nominations Public Comment/Discussion

3. 2019 AASB Resolutions Public Comment/Discussion

4. Adopt a School Program Public Comment/Discussion

5. Superintendent Search Strategy Committee Report Public Comment/Discussion

6. Policy First Reading Public Comment/Discussion

F. Future Meetings

1. School Board Business Meeting September 20, 2018

2. School Board Work Session October 4, 2018

G. General Comments from the Public

H. Comments from the Board

I. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by February 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.