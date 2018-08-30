header1

New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu

  • Employment
    Meat Processing Position – Delta Meat & Sausage
    Electrical & Instrumentation Technician
    Mill Laborer
    Environmental Engineer
    Mobile Equipment Mechanic
    Motor Vehicle Operator
  • Misc/Bids
    Request for Bids – Seasonal Street Maintenance
    City of Delta Junction
  • Great North Auctions
    Fairbanks Auto Auction 9/1 
    Gallantino’s Restaurant Auction 9/2 
  • Lost and Found
    Lost: GoPro5 with headband
    Reward being offered for the return
  • Merchandise: FREE ITEM
    Queen RV Mattress 
  • DGSD Surplus Sale
    Silent Email Bids
     

