New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu
- Employment
Meat Processing Position – Delta Meat & Sausage
Electrical & Instrumentation Technician
Mill Laborer
Environmental Engineer
Mobile Equipment Mechanic
Motor Vehicle Operator
- Misc/Bids
Request for Bids – Seasonal Street Maintenance
City of Delta Junction
- Great North Auctions
Fairbanks Auto Auction 9/1
Gallantino’s Restaurant Auction 9/2
- Lost and Found
Lost: GoPro5 with headband
Reward being offered for the return
- Merchandise: FREE ITEM
Queen RV Mattress
- DGSD Surplus Sale
Silent Email Bids
Leave a Reply