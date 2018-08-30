BLM issues Greater Mooses Tooth 2 Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces the availability of the Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that analyzes an application for oil and gas development at the proposed Greater Mooses Tooth 2 (GMT2) production pad in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A). The application for a permit to drill was submitted by ConocoPhillips Alaska, Inc. (ConocoPhillips) in August 2015.

“Secretary Zinke made a commitment last year to ‘jump-start’ Alaskan Energy and this project is a great example of the Department of the Interior following through on that,” said Joe Balash, Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management in the Department. “Oil and gas development in the NPR-A is important to meeting our nation’s energy needs and this analysis provides a responsible path forward in balance with resource protections. And, throughout the process we are proud of our efforts of involving the people most affected by development activities on the North Slope of Alaska.”

“I want to thank Secretary Zinke and BLM for keeping their promise to make Alaska a leader in our country’s energy production,” said Alaska Congressman Don Young. “Responsible development of Greater Mooses Tooth will help keep our North Slope active and will bring much needed jobs to the local communities. I look forward to continuing to work with Sec. Zinke and the rest of the Department of the Interior to ensure Alaska energy production remains strong.”

“GMT2 supports a commitment to bring more jobs and economic opportunities to the North Slope of Alaska,” said BLM Alaska Acting State Director Karen Mouritsen.

The BLM developed the Final Supplemental EIS with local community involvement including public meetings in several North Slope communities. The BLM also worked closely with the Native Village of Nuiqsut and the State of Alaska as a cooperating agencies.

The proposed project would include a 14-acre pad and up to 48 wells. The associated pipeline and access road would cross both Kuukpik Corporation-owned lands and federally managed lands within the NPR-A. The infrastructure would connect to the Greater Mooses Tooth 1 development with an 8.2-mile road and an 8.6-mile pipeline.

The area was leased in 1999 and development was originally approved as CD7 in the BLM’s 2004 Alpine Satellite Development Plan EIS. ConocoPhillips submitted a new Application for Permit to Drill in 2015 relocating the drill pad to reduce potential environmental impacts. The BLM decided to analyze this project in a Supplemental EIS to address new circumstances and information and provide for ample public involvement in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

A notice of availability for the Final Supplemental EIS for the Alpine Satellite Development Plan for the Greater Mooses Tooth 2 Development Project will be published in the Federal Register by the Environmental Protection Agency on Aug. 31, 2018. The final Regional Mitigation Strategy (RMS) will be considered in the development of a Record of Decision, which could be issued 30 days after the Notice of Availability.

The Final EIS and RMS are available at our ePlanning site.

Lisa Gleason

BLM Alaska State Office