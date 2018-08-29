August 31 Last Day to Pick.Click.Give.

Pick.Click.Give. Charitable Contributions Program expected to bring in $2.5 million for Alaska nonprofits from more than 25,000 individual donors.

The deadline to add or adjust your Pick.Click.Give. contribution is nearing. As Alaskans anticipate a $1,600 dividend, consider the additional opportunity to put some of that cash towards charity. Pick.Click.give. pledges can be adjusted at pfd.alska.gov until August 31.

Pick.Click.Give. nonprofits have seen a $15,650 increase in pledges between April 1 and August 1 – approximately $24.75, or one minimum pledge amount, per participating nonprofit.

Want to give but not sure to whom? Take a 3 question quiz using the pick tool at pickclickgive.org to find your new favorite Alaskan nonprofit!